1 arrested, 3 others detained after Broward chase ends in I-95 crash, deputies say

One person was arrested and three others are detained after a police chase that began in Broward County early Wednesday ended in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 near Ives Dairy Road in Miami-Dade County, deputies said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said it got a call shortly after 5 a.m. about “shots fired” near the intersection of Southwest 24th Street and 52nd Avenue in West Park.

When deputies arrived, they noticed a gray Nissan with four people inside driving away, and a chase began. It ended on southbound I-95 when the suspect’s car crashed into several vehicles near Ives Dairy Road in Northeast Miami-Dade, according to the sheriff’s office.

It is still unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. One person was taken to the hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue for minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

As for the people inside the Nissan, the driver was arrested and their three passengers were detained.

No other information was immediately available.

Deputies say they are still investigating and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This article will be updated.