Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Man is in critical condition after what police are calling an officer-involved shooting

A man was rushed to a hospital in critical condition Tuesday after what Miami-Dade police is calling an officer-involved shooting.

Miami-Dade’s SRT (SWAT) officers responded to the area of Northwest Miami Court and Northwest 171 Street Tuesday afternoon to a report of person possibly barricaded inside a home.

It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting. There were no reports of injuries to officers.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The shooting comes one day after a Broward Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a man in the parking lot of Dania Beach hotel.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service