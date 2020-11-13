Deputies make an arrest, still searching for 1 more in shooting of a mom at a Broward bar

An arrest has been made a week after a 32-year-old mother was killed in the crossfire of a shooting between two men inside a Dania Beach bar, the Broward County Sheriff Office announced Friday.

Jose Soltren Echevarria was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of Marissa Harris. He is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, carrying a concealed firearm and being in possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators say Echevarria got into an argument with another man inside Rookie’s Ale House, 3325 Griffin Road, shortly before 3 a.m. on Nov. 4.

At some point, the argument escalated into gunfire and Harris was shot and killed in the crossfire. She was a bystander, deputies said.

Investigators say they are still looking for the other man who was involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544. If you want to be anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.