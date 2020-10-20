Third arrest made in connection with the death of a pastor at a South Florida flea market

A third arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 54-year-old pastor who was caught in the crossfire of a shooting last month at a Northwest Miami-Dade flea market, Miami-Dade police announced Tuesday morning.

Mikal Tavares-Norman, 20, of Miami was arrested Monday on charges relating to first-degree murder, police said. His arrest comes a few days after officers issued a warrant for him.

Latravia Charm Bell, 20, and Nathaniel Bernard Roberson, 31, were arrested on similar charges last week.

Police say Bell, Roberson and Tavares-Norman ambushed four people on Sept. 10 in the crowded parking lot of the Village Flea Market & Mall, 7900 NW 27th Ave.

From left to right: Latravia Charm Bell, 20, Nathaniel Bernard Roberson, 31, and Mikal Tavares-Norman, 20. Miami-Dade Police Department

Pastor Gregory Boyd, who was not involved in the confrontation, was in front of the Shoe Time Store and was walking back to his car when he was shot in the chest, according to Bell and Roberson’s arrest affidavits.

The pastor was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died.

“This man of peace, the Pastor of the New Birth Harvest Outreach Church, was senselessly cut down in a hail of bullets,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle in a statement. “While the prosecution of these three accused killers will not undue the pain his family and his church congregation have suffered, it will help restore a sense justice to our community.”