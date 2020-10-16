2 arrested for their connection to the death of a pastor at a South Florida flea market

Two people have been arrested for their connection to the death of a 54-year-old pastor who was caught in the crossfire of a shooting last month at a Northwest Miami-Dade flea market, Miami-Dade police announced Friday.

Latravia Charm Bell, 20, and Nathaniel Bernard Roberson, 31, of Miami were arrested Thursday night on charges relating to first degree murder, according to Miami-Dade police.

Police say Bell, Roberson and Mikal Nelson Norman, 20, ambushed four people on Sept. 10 in the crowded parking lot of the Village Flea Market & Mall, 7900 Northwest 27th Avenue, and gunfire erupted.

At the time, officers told the Miami Herald that it began as an argument between a woman and a group of men. The argument escalated and a second group of men approached shortly before the shooting. The incident is considered gang related, according to Bell and Roberson’s arrest affidavits.

Pastor Gregory Boyd, who was not involved in the confrontation, was in front of the Shoe Time Store and was walking back to his car when he was shot in the chest, according to the arrest affidavits.

He was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His death was classified as a homicide by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner Office.

Homicide detectives later obtained surveillance video which showed both Bell and Roberson discharging their firearm multiple times, according to the arrest reports. A Facebook Live video also recorded the sounds of gunfire as people hid behind cars.

After Bell and Roberson were arrested, they confessed to their involvement in the incident, police said.

Detectives are also still looking for Norman, who they say was also involved.

Anyone with information that can help police with their investigation is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477). You can also visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”