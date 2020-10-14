Miami Herald Logo
A daughter found her father stabbed to death in his Miami home, police say

A daughter visiting her elderly father Wednesday morning found him dead with a stab wound, Miami police said.

“We are investigating it right now as a homicide,” said Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz.

Cruz wouldn’t go into detail or explain why police believe it was a homicide. He also declined to say whether a murder weapon was found at the scene or if anything appeared to be stolen from the home in the 2300 block of Southwest 22nd Terrace.

This breaking news story will be updated.

