Crime

After hitting 3 cops, the driver left the scene. And left his passenger behind, police say

A hit-and-run incident across the street from a Winn-Dixie near Jackson Memorial Hospital put three police officers in the hospital, Miami police said.

The injuries to the officers and the passenger of the striking car aren’t life-threatening, according to police, and they’re in stable condition. The driver escaped, leaving his passenger behind.

Around 11:10 p.m. Sunday, police said, two officers were out of their car helping someone along Northwest 11th Street, just east of 12th Avenue, a block dominated by the Winn-Dixie supermarket that serves the Overtown, Little Havana, courthouse and Jackson areas.

The driver hit the two officers, police said, and also smashed in to a cruiser with a third officer.

The person the officers were assisting didn’t get hit.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
