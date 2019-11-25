After hitting 3 cops, the driver left the scene. And left his passenger behind, police say

A hit-and-run incident across the street from a Winn-Dixie near Jackson Memorial Hospital put three police officers in the hospital, Miami police said.

The injuries to the officers and the passenger of the striking car aren’t life-threatening, according to police, and they’re in stable condition. The driver escaped, leaving his passenger behind.

Around 11:10 p.m. Sunday, police said, two officers were out of their car helping someone along Northwest 11th Street, just east of 12th Avenue, a block dominated by the Winn-Dixie supermarket that serves the Overtown, Little Havana, courthouse and Jackson areas.

The driver hit the two officers, police said, and also smashed in to a cruiser with a third officer.

The person the officers were assisting didn’t get hit.