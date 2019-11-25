Father of two killed after riding his motorcycle south in the northbound lanes

A Hialeah father of two died Sunday night after he and his Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle had a head-on with a Toyota, Pembroke Pines police said.

Omar Evenor Mendieta, 35, was riding his motorcycle south on the northbound side of Palm Avenue., police said. The northbound Toyota couldn’t avoid Mendieta and they crashed around 1600 N. Palm Ave. at 11:54 p.m. according to police.

Omar Evenor Mendieta in 2017 Facebook

On Sunday, Mendieta and his girlfriend each changed their Facebook profile pictures. In the morning, Mendieta showed him and his girlfriend, pregnant with their son, kissing while leaning over the 2014 black Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle. In the evening, she made her profile picture one of him hugging her from behind.

Mendieta has two sons from a previous relationship.

Miami-Dade traffic records say Mendieta has paid $1,091 in traffic tickets over the last four years for running two stop signs in Hialeah, running a red light and knowingly driving without a license.