A 27-year-old was left for dead in an Oakland Park roadway. His family wants answers.

Three days after Ian Curtis was left for dead in the middle of East Oakland Park Boulevard, his family is still searching for answers.

“All I know is that a white truck drove away and my brother died in the middle of the street,” Ian’s older brother Ben, 33, said in a phone interview Wednesday.

Curtis, 27, was fatally shot at roughly 6:15 p.m. Sunday after being involved in what Broward County Sheriff’s Office detectives are calling a traffic dispute. The only information BSO released is that Curtis got out of his vehicle and suddenly dropped to the ground after an argument with the driver of a white pickup truck.

As of Wednesday, no one has been charged with Curtis’ killing. Ben Curtis spoke about his brother the same day BSO released surveillance footage of the truck.

“He was a good person and a human being,” said Curtis’ brother. “We’d like to know why and what happened to him and we don’t have answers right now.”

He remembers his brother as a “very loyal, caring person” with a quick wit. An aspiring musician with nearly 500,000 views on YouTube, Ian displayed a knack for showmanship at a young age — his first foray into entertainment came as an 8-year-old when he began making comedy videos.

“He was the director, the actor, the production engineer and put it all together,” said his brother. “He had a really special way to entertain people.”

In addition to his brother, Ian is survived by his parents Mark and Marie, his sister Sophie, two nephews Theodore and Cameron and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

“Moving forward, Uncle Ian is just memory,” Ben Curtis said through tears. “That’s the part I hope strikes a chord in somebody who does know something.”

Anyone with information should call BSO Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212. Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.