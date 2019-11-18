A traffic dispute in Oakland Park left a man dead. BSO needs help finding the other driver.

Detectives are searching for the other driver involved in a traffic dispute that left a Fort Lauderdale man dead, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

A man with a gunshot wound was seen sprawled out on the roadway near the 200 block of East Oakland Park Boulevard in Oakland Park just after 6 p.m. on Sunday. The man was later identified as 27-year-old Ian Curtis.

Investigators say Curtis was driving a Mercedes-Benz when he began arguing with an unknown man in a white full-size pickup truck. Curtis got out of his vehicle, then suddenly dropped to the ground, according to BSO.

A passerby discovered Curtis’ body and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. Curtis was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

BSO is offering a reward up to $3,000 for information. The driver or anyone with information should call BSO Detective John Curcio at 954-321-4212. Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.