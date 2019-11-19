Crime
Photos and videos of car and ‘person of interest’ in woman’s death released by detectives
Just over three weeks after a woman’s shooting death on a Fort Lauderdale street, police have released photos of a person of interest and a car they’re trying to find.
Sheila Strope, 47, was found around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 26 near the street in the 900 block of Northwest 10th Street. Area surveillance video from earlier that morning showed a dark, four-door car and a black male with facial hair.
“At this time, this person is not considered a suspect, only a person of interest in the investigation,” Fort Lauderdale police said.
Anyone who recognizes the car, the man or has information about this homicide can contact police at 954-828-6093.
