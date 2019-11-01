Miami-Dade jail officer repeatedly raped several women under his supervision, cops say.

A Miami-Dade corrections officer accused of repeatedy raping a woman under house arrest now faces additional charges after two new victims have come forward, court records show.

Officer Yulian Gonzalez, 36, is an 11-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department. He had been assigned to the “monitored release” program, based at a corrections building in Overtown that used to house female inmates.

Gonzalez had initially been arrested in September on four counts each of armed kidnapping and sexual battery for forcing a 43-year-old woman he had been assigned to supervise to have sex with him. The woman had been awaiting trial on a criminal charge at home, but Gonzalez threatened to send her back to jail if she did not perform oral sex on him, an arrest warrant stated.

“I can make you disappear,” Gonzalez told the woman, according to the warrant.

A 26-year-old woman under house arrest reached out to law enforcement after hearing about Gonzalez’s arrest on social media, a warrant said. Gonzalez was her probation officer, and she told law enforcement that during his mandatory visitations he made her have sex with him “against her will.” He had raped her as recently as a week before his arrest for the earlier charges, a warrant indicates.

Another woman, 32, said that when she was on house arrest in June Gonzalez had been in charge of monitoring her and had raped her.

He “used coercion and fear by threatening to violate her house arrest status,” the warrant said.

Additional charges of multiple counts of armed kidnapping and armed sexual battery have been filed against Gonzalez.

“MDCR takes allegations of employee misconduct seriously and this arrest should send a strong message that employees involved in these types of crimes will not be tolerated and will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law,” the corrections department said in an earlier statement.