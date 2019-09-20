‘I can make you disappear.’ Miami-Dade jail officer raped woman on house arrest, cops say

Inmates at the Miami-Dade County Jail, which has been plagued by contraband over the years. The Miami Herald

A Miami-Dade corrections officer raped a woman who was on house arrest, threatening to send her back to jail unless she had sex with him, authorities said Friday.

Officer Yulian Gonzalez, 36, was arrested Friday and charged with four counts each of armed kidnapping and armed sexual battery.

Gonzalez is an 11-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department. He was assigned to the “monitored release” program, which is based at a corrections building in Overtown that used to house female inmates.

The officer was assigned in August to check on and supervise the 43-year-old woman, who was awaiting trial at home on a criminal charge, according to an arrest warrant. She later told police that he began “expressing his romantic interest” in her via text message, even though she insisted she did like men, police said.

She told police that Gonzalez had “been forcing her to engage” in sex during his mandatory visitations to her home. On four separate occasions, he took her to the Nexx Motel in North Miami-Dade, according to an arrest warrant.

“You know what you have to do,” he told her, before making her perform oral sex on him, according to the warrant.

He also told her: “I can make you disappear,” the warrant said.

Surveillance footage and a GPS-system on Gonzalez’s department-issued car confirmed he took her to the motel, police said.

“MDCR takes allegations of employee misconduct seriously and this arrest should send a strong message that employees involved in these types of crimes will not be tolerated and will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law,” the corrections department said in a statement.

The investigation was conducted by Miami-Dade police, Miami-Dade Corrections’ internal affairs unit, and the State Attorney’s Office.