Man spent 10 days in Miami Beach apartment with ex-wife he stabbed to death, cops say

Miami Beach police responded after a man holed up inside an apartment with a knife Oct. 30, 2019. The body of a woman was later found. Miami Beach police

A man who police say admitted to stabbing his ex-wife spent 10 days with her body in a Miami Beach apartment, police said.

Police took Russel Ewing, 53, into custody Wednesday night after a friend of the woman knocked on the apartment door, smelled a foul odor and noticed a swarm of flies. When police entered the apartment at 7411 Carlyle Ave., they found the woman “in an advanced state of decomposition,” under a blanket on the living room floor.

Miami Beach police said Ewing said he was arguing with his former wife — who he still lived with —- about finances, when he turned around with a knife in his hand and “accidentally” stabbed her once in the stomach.

Russel Ewing Miami-Dade Corrections

Ewing, charged with second-degree murder with a weapon, was jailed at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and has been denied bond. Police on Thursday still had not released the woman’s name.

According to police and a witness, a friend of the woman’s went to check on her around 6 p.m. Wednesday and knocked on the door. After smelling the foul odor, she called police. Police said when they arrived they saw Ewing open the apartment door, naked and with a knife in his hand.

At first he refused to leave the apartment. Then, after being reached by phone about three hours later, Ewing agreed to leave the apartment peacefully and he was taken into custody.

The incident shut down area streets as dozens of patrol vehicles and SWAT personnel surrounded it.

Ewing then told police he believed he stabbed his ex-wife on Oct. 20, and that frightened, he didn’t call police or fire-rescue for help. Police said the couple was involved in a relationship for 20 years.