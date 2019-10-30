Police go to check on woman. They have 3-hour standoff with man. Then they find her body

Miami Beach police responded after a man holed up inside an apartment with a knife Oct. 30, 2019. The body of a woman was later found. Miami Beach police

A woman showed up at her friend’s Miami Beach apartment Wednesday evening to check on her after not hearing from her for a few weeks, police said.

When she knocked, a man opened the door and closed it right away. The woman grew suspicious and called 911.

The call led to an hours-long police standoff with the man holed up inside the apartment with a knife. After about three hours, police negotiators coaxed him out and took him into custody, said Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for Miami Beach police.

What police found inside was disturbing: A woman’s body.

UPDATE: Negotiators have made contact with the subject and arranged a peaceful surrender. Subject taken into police custody without incident.



SWAT Officers searched the apartment and discovered a deceased female inside.



A homicide investigation is now underway. pic.twitter.com/MtExVj9POh — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 31, 2019

“We have now launched a homicide investigation,” Rodriguez said. “At this point we believe they were husband and wife.”

Police say the call came in at about 6 p.m. When officers responded to the apartment at 7441 Carlyle Ave., “he refused to listen to any of the officer’s commands,” Rodriguez said.

The department’s SWAT team responded, as did its negotiators. The man finally surrendered “peacefully,” according to Rodriguez.

Once the man, whom police did not identify, was in custody, the SWAT team went into the apartment to check if there was anyone inside.

Rodriguez said that is when they discovered the dead woman. It was not immediately clear when the woman died.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).