The argument started inside a 7-Eleven. It ended outside with a gunshot, cops say

A clerk died early Monday after being shot in the parking lot of an Oakland Park gas station and convenience store, according to deputies.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven, 600 E. Oakland Park Blvd., according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

“An altercation occurred with multiple people inside the store,” said Sgt. Don Prichard, a sheriff’s office spokesman.

The dispute moved outside to the parking lot. Then, someone pulled out a gun and shot the clerk, he said.

The dispute started with a customer wanting 99-cent cigars and the store out of stock, Miami Herald news partner CBS4 reported.

The clerk, who is about 57 years old, later died after midnight at Broward General Hospital, Prichard said.

DEVELOPING: Broward Sheriff’s Office investigating a shooting at 7-Eleven at Oakland Park Blvd. and NE 6th Avenue.



A witness, who says he knows the people who work here, says the clerk was shot in the parking lot and taken to the hospital. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/F4edEguGOW — Karli Barnett (@KarliBarnett) October 21, 2019

The victim’s identity will not be released until his family is notified.

No other information was immediately available.

Deputies, who were called to the 7-Eleven at 12:20 a.m. Monday, are investigating.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.