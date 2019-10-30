Crime
Death investigation underway after a body was found inside a Coral Springs home
An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a Coral Springs home.
A man was shot and killed at the home late Tuesday night, according to Coral Springs police.
The home is in the 3800 block of Rock Island Road.
A heavy police presence remained outside of the home early Wednesday morning, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.
Residents were asked to stay away from the area late Tuesday night and to call them at 954-344-1800 if they had any information about “suspicious activity.”
Police said the death is being treated as a homicide.
This article will be updated once more information becomes available.
