Death investigation underway after a body was found inside a Coral Springs home

An investigation is underway after a body was found inside a Coral Springs home.

A man was shot and killed at the home late Tuesday night, according to Coral Springs police.

The home is in the 3800 block of Rock Island Road.

A heavy police presence remained outside of the home early Wednesday morning, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.

#BREAKING @CoralSpringsPD stand guard outside a home in the 3800 block of 72nd Dr off Rock Island Rd. This story is still developing, MORE ahead on @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/FDiaELAc2R — RIELLE CREIGHTON (@Rielletvnews) October 30, 2019

Residents were asked to stay away from the area late Tuesday night and to call them at 954-344-1800 if they had any information about “suspicious activity.”

Police said the death is being treated as a homicide.

The Coral Springs Police Department is working an active scene in the 3800 block of Rock Island Road. We ask residents to stay out of the area and encourage anyone with information about suspicious activity to contact CSPD at 954-344-1800. pic.twitter.com/RfIzoTPUqE — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) October 30, 2019

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.