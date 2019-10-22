Police investigating after a man was found fatally shot in the front yard of a house

A Tuesday morning medical call to a North Miami-Dade home has turned into a homicide investigation, Miami-Dade police say.

The adult male was found dead with a gunshot wound in the front yard of the duplex, 595 and 597 NW 99th St., separated from Interstate 95 by another back yard, house, front yard and Northwest Sixth Avenue.

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers, 305-471-TIPS (8477) or go to crimestoppersmiami.com.

