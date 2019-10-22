Apartment complex security guard shot multiple times, police say

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

A security guard at a Goulds apartment complex is in critical, but stable condition after being shot several times in Tuesday’s first hours, Miami-Dade police said.

The incident occurred at 1:59 a.m. at the Garden Walk Apartments, 21354 SW 112th Ave.

Herald news partner CBS4 reporter Karli Barnett reported the other security guard said his partner went to check out two men looking into cars. After hearing 10 shots, he ran over to find his partner shot and the gunmen escaping over the fence.

