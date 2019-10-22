Cutler Bay

Apartment complex security guard shot multiple times, police say

A security guard at a Goulds apartment complex is in critical, but stable condition after being shot several times in Tuesday’s first hours, Miami-Dade police said.

The incident occurred at 1:59 a.m. at the Garden Walk Apartments, 21354 SW 112th Ave.

Herald news partner CBS4 reporter Karli Barnett reported the other security guard said his partner went to check out two men looking into cars. After hearing 10 shots, he ran over to find his partner shot and the gunmen escaping over the fence.

