Woman struck in Little Haiti hit-and-run. Her wheelchair reportedly went airborne

Police are searching for a driver who they say struck a woman in a wheelchair in Little Haiti — and then took off.

The woman, who is in her 60s, was crossing the road at Northeast Second Avenue and 54th Street early Thursday morning when a dark-colored vehicle hit her, according to Miami police. The driver then sped away.

The busy stretch was closed for hours and as morning rush hour began.

Witnesses told WSVN the woman was crossing in the middle of the intersection instead of the crosswalk when the light turned green and a vehicle drove by, hitting her.

“I saw her in a wheelchair go about maybe 20-25 feet in the air,” a witness told Local 10. “Once that vehicle realized what happened they took off instantly, so I knew there was no help coming for her. So I ran across the street and did the best I could.”

Video taken by local news stations showed police tape blocking off the area for hours, the woman’s wheelchair overturned on the road, a colorful bag beside it.

The woman was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for cuts on her face and some injuries to her legs, said a police spokesman. The injuries are not life-threatening and she is in stable condition.

The vehicle that struck her is described to be an older model, four-door, dark-colored vehicle. It reportedly might have front-end damage.

Anyone with information that can help investigators track down the driver are asked to call police.