Cops need you to help find these 3 women. They might have info on a murder

Police are asking you to help find three women who they say may be able to help them crack the case of a South Florida murder.

Newly released video shows the three women walking in the hallway of an apartment complex at 5515 Plunkett St. in Hollywood around 1 a.m. Thursday. Turning into another hallway, the women get out of the camera’s view and a man walks into the hallway.

He appears to have a conversation with them. A camera then records the group walking back to the parking lot, where police say the man was killed shortly after.

Hollywood police believe the women might have witnessed or know something relating to the murder.

Anyone with info on the murder or who can help detectives find the three women is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 (HELP) or 954-967-4411. Tipsters can also email hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.