First they went to the casino in Hialeah. Next came a single, fatal gunshot

Miami-Dade police say they have found the man who shot a 24-year-old in the back of the head and left him dead in a northwest Miami-Dade road earlier this week.

Luciano Thompson, 22, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder. He was being held in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Police said officers responded to Northwest 102nd Street and 26th Avenue around 2 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. That’s where they found a man, later identified as Eduardo Gonzalez, with a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.

He was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Gonzalez, police said, had a Hialeah Park Racing & Casino card in his pocket. Detectives later confirmed that he left his home about 10:30 p.m. with a man in a black sedan. A witness confirmed that Gonzalez “was known to sell marijuana and Mollies,” the detective wrote in an arrest report.

Detectives were able to confirm that Gonzalez and Thompson were at the casino from about 12:10 a.m. to about 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. The two were in a black Chevrolet Malibu, police say.

Surveillance video near where Gonzalez was shot showed the same car entering and leaving Hialeah Park. The two people got out of the car, went to the front of it and then Thompson shot Gonzalez, police said.

Thompson then got into the car, reversed it, and crashed into another car before leaving, according to the report.

Through investigative work, detectives found Thompson and showed up at his home. There they found the Malibu with damage to its taillight, police said. Armed with a search warrant, the detectives also found a gun that matched the casing found at the murder scene, according to the report.