Robbery outside Miami-Dade Popeyes ends with shots fired, cops say

A strong-arm robbery Thursday outside a Popeyes restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade ended with shots fired and one person in custody, police said.

The incident happened just before noon on the corner of Southwest 112th Avenue and 152nd Street.

Miami-Dade police said while someone was being robbed, a third person intervened. Shots were fired, but no injuries were reported.

Alvaro Zabaleta, a police spokesman, said it was not immediately clear who opened fire.

The suspect took off running and was later taken into custody, Zabaleta said.

Nearby Coral Reef High was temporarily placed on lockdown, but it has since been lifted.

No other information was immediately available.