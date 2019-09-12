News
Skip Popeyes. This hole in the wall has the best fried chicken in Florida, survey says
The Miami Herald Battle of the Chicken Sandwiches
There is life beyond Popeyes’ fried chicken sandwich.
We think.
Microsoft News thinks so, too. The website has named the best “hole in the wall” spots for chicken sandwiches in every state, and its favorite in Florida is a long way north of Miami. A long way.
Dixie Fried Chicken in Belle Glade, Palm Beach County, is no. 1 in Florida.
Microsoft News reports that while the building is “nondescript” and “dated,” the chicken is anything but.
Dixie Fried Chicken “serves up juicy fried chicken in 2-, 3- and 4-piece meals and buckets.,” the story says. “Fried chicken liver and gizzards are also available for those that want something old school.”
How did Microsoft come up with the list? It “examined customer reviews and expert recommendations to find fried chicken joints in every state that offer fantastic chicken in an unpretentious atmosphere.” Science!
Lake Okeechobee News agrees with the assessment, praising the small restaurant’s “specially cooked giblets, homemade salads and coleslaw, fried okra, classic Southern meat and seafood dishes.” It reports that most items cost less than $10.
Dixie Fried Chicken
Where: 133 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. W., Belle Glade
Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday
