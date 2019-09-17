Slain teen twins were ‘persons of interest’ in murder at South Miami-Dade group home

Miami-Dade County Police Department officers stand between two cars parked by a field in Goulds where the bodies of two young men were found with multiple gunshot wounds Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.

The twin brothers found shot dead in a South Miami-Dade field last week were being looked at as possible “persons of interest” in the murder of a man who worked at a group living facility, according to multiple law-enforcement sources.

Michael and Miking Adams, 18-year-old seniors at Miami Southridge High, had already been questioned by police in connection with the Sept. 8 shooting of Keenen Bullard, 21, the sources told the Miami Herald. A dispute over a woman may have sparked the killing, they said.

Last Thursday, detectives finished serving a search warrant at the twin’s Goulds home. Later in the day the teens disappeared and ran into an overgrown lot nearby.

Sources say one brother shot the other, then took his own life — but it was unclear if the shooting was a murder-suicide, or if both brothers chose to die. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to issue its findings on the case.

“They didn’t want to go to prison. So... they ran into the bushes where one twin killed the other one, then himself,” a family friend told the Miami Herald. “God rest all three young men’s souls.”

Police detectives began investigating on Sept. 8, when 21-year-old Keenen Bullard was found shot to death inside Angel Heart Support Services, located at 11040 SW 172nd Ter.

The police department described the single-family home as an assisted living facility. But the Florida Agency for Persons with Disabilities said it operated as a group home. The home had once been registered as a “homemaker companion service,,” which helps elderly and disabled people cook, clean and run errands.

No one answered the door at the house Tuesday morning. The home’s owner, Eartha Mays, who also runs Angel Heart, could not be reached for comment.

Bullard, according to an online obituary, was the “head houseman” at the facility “entrusted to care for individuals with disabilities.” He graduated in 2016 from Keys Gate Charter High, and attended Tallahassee Community College.

Investigators believe Miking Adams and Bullard were co-workers at the group home and romantic rivals, and fought over a woman who also worked with them, according to one law-enforcement source. Police theorize Miking summoned his brother and they gunned down Bullard, the law-enforcement source said.

Investigators found shell casings from two different guns at Bullard’s murder scene, suggesting there were two shooters. And police tied the family’s car to the scene, a source said.

A source called the brothers “persons of interest.” The twins had not officially been identified as suspects, although a police spokesman acknowledged that detectives spoke to the teens.

“The brothers were transported to the Homicide Bureau, where they were questioned for their involvement,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman.

The brothers answered questions from police, but but did not make any admissions, according to another source. Even though the brothers are dead, detectives will still work to get their phone records, and ballistic evidence that may tie them conclusively to the Bullard murder, sources said.

Friends and family members of the Adams twins gathered outside of their home on Southwest 225th Street Friday afternoon but declined to comment on the case.

A friend at Southridge who asked to remain anonymous said the brothers attended Killian High School last year, where Miking Adams played football. She said their deaths have been tough to swallow for most students.

“Everyone right now is doing horribly,” she said. “It’s been really hard on everyone.”