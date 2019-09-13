Miami-Dade County
Twin brothers found shot dead in a field were high school seniors in South Miami-Dade
The two young men found shot to death in a South Miami-Dade County field Thursday morning were students at Miami Southridge Senior High School, school sources said.
Miami-Dade police identified the victims as 18-year-old twin brothers Michael and Miking Adams. They were seniors at the school, 19355 SW 114th Ave, the school sources said.
The county medical examiner has not ruled on a cause of death, said Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a Miami-Dade police spokesman.
“Still a death investigation,” he said in an email Friday afternoon.
The teens’ bodies were found lying in an overgrown field on Southwest 115th Avenue in Goulds around 11 Thursday morning. They each had multiple gunshot wounds, police said.
