This Florida teen had more in his backpack than school papers, cops say. He left in cuffs

Miami Herald File

A student left Everglades High School in Miramar in handcuffs Friday after police say he had a gun hidden between papers in his blue Jansport backpack.

According to police, another student reported seeing one student hand the gun to another.

The incident happened Friday at the school, 17100 SW 48th Ct.

School resource officers and several administrators walked into the student’s classroom and saw the backpack next to him, police said.

The student, whom police did not identify by name or age, was escorted out of the classroom and searched. His backpack was taken to be checked, according to the report.

“I informed [the student] that I was going to search his bag and asked him if there was anything [I] needed to know about,” the officer wrote in the report. “[The student] simply replied ‘a gun.’”

Inside the bag was a black and green pistol with a magazine, police said. There was no ammunition.

The student told school administration he brought the gun to school so he could return it to its owner, according to the report. He also said he “would never shoot anyone,” the officer wrote.

He refused to answer any of the officer’s questions, police said.

He was arrested and charged with bringing a gun on school property.