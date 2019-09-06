A Florida teen brought a loaded gun onto a school bus, cops say

Lee County student Jose Amieva, 17, was taken into custody after cops found that he had a loaded, stolen handgun on a school bus, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Lee County Sheriff's Office

A Lee County student was armed with a loaded, stolen handgun aboard a school bus Wednesday, deputies said.

A tip was sent to the Lee County School District Bus Barn that a juvenile had a gun on a school bus, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies pulled the bus over on I-75, deputies said.

Deputies found two students and the bus driver on board. Authorities learned that student Jose Amieva, 17, had a loaded Glock 23, 40-caliber handgun, in his possession, deputies said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It was later found out that the gun was stolen.

Deputies took the handgun and placed Amieva in handcuffs, charging him with possession of a weapon on school property, unlawful possession of a firearm under the age of 18, and carrying a concealed weapon.

“Bringing a weapon of any kind onto school property will not be tolerated and you will be arrested,” Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement. “I can assure you that our children, schools, and school buses will be safe in Lee County.”