Crime
Two women were found beaten, one on fire. Now there’s been an arrest in the case.
A man who stomped on the head of one woman and tried to burn the body of another has been arrested in relation to their murders, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Kerry Rossin, a 27-year-old from Opa-Locka, got into an argument with Lourdes Quinones, 33, around 2 a.m. on Sept 2. Rossin left and came back with a sharp object that he stabbed Quinones with. He also punched and kicked the woman, “leaving her for dead,” according to the police report.
As Rossin walked away from the vacant lot, located south of Northwest 79th Street off Eighth Avenue, he ran into Kristin Marie Gooch, 36, who was scared by what she had witnessed, the report said. Rossin choked Gooch, hit her over the head with a stick and stomped on her head “until she was lifeless,” according to the report.
After beating Gooch, Rossin grabbed lighter fluid, doused Quinones and lit her aflame to try and destroy evidence, according to records.
Rossin confessed to police officers. He had gotten off probation in January for a May 2017 burglary. None of his previous charges are violent crimes, according to court records.
Rossin has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.
Comments