Woman on fire prompts 911 call. First responders find two dead women in lot, cops say

A 911 call came in reporting that a woman was on fire in a vacant lot just outside Little River.

When Miami-Dade police and fire crews arrived around 2:30 a.m. Monday, they found one woman engulfed in flames, according to police.

Another woman with “blunt trauma” was found nearby.

Both women were dead.

Police are trying to piece together the grisly scene at Northwest 77th Street and Eighth Court.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Lee Cowart said it was not clear how the women got there or how they were killed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade police at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

