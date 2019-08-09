Crime
Another sexual battery in Little Havana, another man sought by police
Surveillance video shows man wanted in Little Havana sexual battery
Friday night, a day after releasing a sketch of the suspect in one Little Havana sexual battery, Miami police released a video of another man wanted for questioning about another sexual battery.
This attack occurred, cops say, Aug. 2, around Southwest Second Street and 10th Avenue. The surveillance video shows a man lurking on the side of an apartment building at 4:45 a.m. on that day.
Anyone who recognizes him or knows his whereabouts can call the Miami police special victims unit at 305-579-6111.
