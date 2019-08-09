Crime

Another sexual battery in Little Havana, another man sought by police

Surveillance video shows man wanted in Little Havana sexual battery

City of Miami police are searching for a second man, shown in this surveillance video released by police Friday, Aug. 8, 2019, in a case of sexual battery in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood. By
City of Miami police are searching for a second man, shown in this surveillance video released by police Friday, Aug. 8, 2019, in a case of sexual battery in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood. By

Friday night, a day after releasing a sketch of the suspect in one Little Havana sexual battery, Miami police released a video of another man wanted for questioning about another sexual battery.

This attack occurred, cops say, Aug. 2, around Southwest Second Street and 10th Avenue. The surveillance video shows a man lurking on the side of an apartment building at 4:45 a.m. on that day.

Anyone who recognizes him or knows his whereabouts can call the Miami police special victims unit at 305-579-6111.

