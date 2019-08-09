Crime
Police release a sketch of a man wanted for sexual battery
Miami police don’t know who they’re looking for as the wanted suspect in a Little Havana rape, but they released a sketch of a man Thursday in hopes the public can help identify him.
According to Miami police, the sexual battery occurred on July 24 near the corner of Southwest Eighth Street and 13th Avenue, a corner with a Pollo Tropical, a Metro PCS store and near the neighborhood Amscot.
They’re looking for a white Hispanic male, 25 to 30 years old, five-foot-six, and 150 to 180 pounds.
Those with information should call Miami police special victims unit at 305-579-6111 or Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).
