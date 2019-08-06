Man charged with DUI manslaughter in MacArthur Causeway high-speed fatal crash

Jose Dominguez Miami-Dade Corrections

Jose Dominguez was driving at a “speed higher than the posted speed limit,” smelled of alcohol and had “bloodshot watery eyes” an hour and a half after a fatal early morning crash on the MacArthur Causeway, police said in a report.

Dominguez, 26, was arrested Monday on charges including DUI manslaughter and DUI with bodily injury. He was being held in Miami-Dade’s Metrowest Detention Center Tuesday night.

On July 18, Danny Iglesias was killed when the Toyota Camry he was riding in was rear-ended by a Mustang convertible, driven by Dominguez.

The violent predawn crash shut down the westbound MacArthur Causeway out of Miami Beach for hours. The crash happened at the intersection of Fountain street.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to Dominguez’s arrest report, Dominguez was heading west on the MacArthur around 4:30 a.m. At the same time, a Toyota Camry, driven by Stevenson Dieu, was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Fountain Street.

“The traffic light cycled from red to green as [Dominguez’s car] approached at a high rate of speed,” an officer wrote in the report. “This resulted in the motor vehicle front driver’s side bumper violently striking passenger side rear of the 2012 Toyota Camry.”

Iglesias, who was in rear passenger seat of the Camry, died shortly after being taken to Ryder Trauma Center, police said. A piece of the Toyota’s frame struck Iglesias in the head, according to the report. Another passenger in the car suffered lacerations to the face.

Dominguez was also taken to the hospital after the crash, police said.

About 90 minutes after the crash, an officer went to the hospital to investigate.

The officer “noticed that the subject had blood shot watery eyes and could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his facial area as the subject spoke,” an officer wrote.

Police say Dominguez agreed to providing blood samples for toxicology testing.

“The subject spontaneously stated that he was on his way to meet someone and was in a hurry,” the officer wrote. “He further stated that he was at fault for the crash and was in fear of going to jail.”

The first sample was taken about one hour and fifty minutes after the crash. The second was taken about an hour after that.

Police say the first reading was .07, which is lower than the legal limit of .08. The second reading was .051.

“This result revealed that the subject had a metabolism rate of .02 per hour; extrapolating these results, the subject’s blood alcohol content would have been in access of .08 at the time of the crash,” the officer said in the report. “The totality of the circumstances revealed that the subject’s normal faculties were impaired and he could not operate a motor vehicle safely on the date and time of the crash.”