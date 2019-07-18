Fatal crash shuts down MacArthur Causeway out of Miami Beach

MIAMI HERALD BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

A predawn car crash that killed one person has shut down the westbound MacArthur Causeway out of Miami Beach as Thursday’s rush hour starts, Miami Beach police said.

The MacArthur is closed from Alton Road to the traffic signal at Fountain Street, where the two-car crash occurred.

People leaving South Beach should take the Julia Tuttle Causeway or the Venetian Causeway, which flows out of 17th Street and Dade Boulevard.

