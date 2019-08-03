Swastikas spray painted on food truck in Little Haiti, police say

A food truck in Little Haiti was vandalized with spray-painted swastikas on Friday, Miami Police said.

About 4 p.m., police received a report of Bao Wow Burgers Bruh food truck, at 251 NE 54th St., being marked with the anti-Semitic symbols, said Miami Police spokesman Michael Vega in an emailed statement.

WPLG Local 10 interviewed the Jewish owner of the food truck, who called the vandalism “disgusting” and “backwards.”

On Sunday, a shooting outside a synagogue in North Miami-Dade County injured a 68-year-old man. The shooting occurred outside the Young Israel of Greater Miami near Northeast 10th Avenue and 171st Street.