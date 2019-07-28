Crime
Drive-by shooting outside Miami-Dade synagogue sends man to hospital, police say
A man sitting outside a synagogue in North Miami-Dade County was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday evening, Miami-Dade Police said.
The shooting occurred outside Young Israel of Greater Miami near Northwest 10th Avenue and 171st Street at around 7 p.m..
The 69-year-old man, who was shot at least six times in the leg, was taken to Aventura Medical Center, and is in stable condition, according to Miami-Dade police.
Detectives are still investigating who fired the weapon. No further information was available Sunday night.
