Crime

Drive-by shooting outside Miami-Dade synagogue sends man to hospital, police say

A man sitting outside a synagogue in North Miami-Dade County was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday evening, Miami-Dade Police said.

The shooting occurred outside Young Israel of Greater Miami near Northwest 10th Avenue and 171st Street at around 7 p.m..

The 69-year-old man, who was shot at least six times in the leg, was taken to Aventura Medical Center, and is in stable condition, according to Miami-Dade police.

Detectives are still investigating who fired the weapon. No further information was available Sunday night.

Monique O. Madan
Monique O. Madan covers immigration and enterprise; she previously covered breaking news and local government. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Boston Herald and The Dallas Morning News. She is currently a Reveal Fellow at the Center for Investigative Reporting. She graduated from Miami Dade College and Emerson College in Boston. A note to tipsters: If you want to send Monique confidential information, her email and mailbox are open. The address is 3511 NW 91st Ave, Doral, FL 33172. You can also direct message her on social media and she’ll provide encrypted Signal details.
