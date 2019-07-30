Man who lives at a daycare facility taken into custody by feds for viewing child porn

Federal agents raid a Miami day care while investigating a child pornography case Homeland Security Investigations and the Miami-Dade Police Department raid the Little Seeds Academy, which serves as a daycare, in southwest Miami-Dade on July 29, 2019. Officers detained a man in connection with a child pornography investigation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Homeland Security Investigations and the Miami-Dade Police Department raid the Little Seeds Academy, which serves as a daycare, in southwest Miami-Dade on July 29, 2019. Officers detained a man in connection with a child pornography investigation.

A man who lives on the premises of a Westchester daycare facility was taken into custody Monday after federal agents said they found child pornography on his personal computer and cellphone.

A search warrant for Little Seeds Academy, unsealed on Tuesday, said investigators using a file sharing program that enables them to see what the user is viewing, began looking into Alejandro Ancarola’s computer back in February. They determined he downloaded several files showing pre-pubescent girls being penetrated by adult men or taking part in oral sex.

It wasn’t immediately clear what charges Ancarola is facing or even if he works at the daycare, which has been operating since at least 2010, according to state records and the Miami-Dade detective and Homeland Security Investigator who signed off on the warrant.

The daycare center at 10470 SW 40th St. is registered to Ancarola’s father, Luis Ancarola. Though the feds aren’t commenting on the arrest, there was no indication that any of the children who attend the daycare were abused in any way.

Still, the raid shook some parents who have children at the daycare.

“You see these people every day, you just don’t expect these things to happen especially here in a facility where children are,” parent Zaira Perez told Miami Herald news partner CBS 4. “I have three kids here. I have my baby, a 4-year-old and another who used to go to school here so our main concern is that they are all OK and none are involved in this situation. This is the worst nightmare for any parent.”

Investigators staked out the daycare last week and while “conducting a ruse,” knocked on the door and was told by Luis Ancarola’s wife that the only male who worked there was her husband.

During a search of the property on Monday, investigators confiscated several pieces of electrical equipment, all containing child pornography, according to the warrant. Under questioning, Alejandro Ancarola admitted to downloading and viewing child pornography, the search warrant says.

Miami Herald Staff Writer C. Isaiah Smalls II contributed to this report.