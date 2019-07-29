Man arrested at Southwest Miami daycare, part of child porn investigation, sources say

Federal agents raid a Miami day care while investigating a child pornography case Homeland Security Investigations and the Miami-Dade Police Department raid the Little Seeds Academy, which serves as a daycare, in southwest Miami-Dade on July 29, 2019. Officers detained a man in connection with a child pornography investigation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Homeland Security Investigations and the Miami-Dade Police Department raid the Little Seeds Academy, which serves as a daycare, in southwest Miami-Dade on July 29, 2019. Officers detained a man in connection with a child pornography investigation.

Investigators served a federal search warrant Monday morning as part of a criminal investigation at a Southwest Miami-Dade home that is used as a daycare center.

A man, who is the son of the daycare owner, was arrested as part of a child porn investigation, sources close to the investigation say. Authorities did not identify him.

Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations showed up at Little Seed Academy, 10470 SW 40th St., at about 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Investigators hauled out computers and other electronic equipment.

Nestor Yglesias, a spokesman for Homeland Security Investigations, could not say what the investigation is about, but confirmed that a warrant was served.

The academy, which incorporated in 2003, is registered to Luis Ancarola, records show.

Parents told Miami Herald newspartner CBS4 that they were very concerned about the arrest.

“You see these people every day, you just don’t expect these things to happen especially here in a facility where children are,” parent Zaira Perez told the station. “I have three kids here. I have my baby, a 4-year-old and another who used to go to school here so our main concern is that they are all OK and none are involved in this situation. This is the worst nightmare for any parent.”

Miami Herald Staff Writers Charles Rabin and C. Isaiah Smalls II contributed to this report.