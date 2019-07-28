Officer-involved shooting leaves man dead after Dollar Tree armed robbery

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Boynton Beach following an armed robbery.

On Sunday afternoon, Boynton Beach responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Dollar Tree on 4641 N. Congress Ave.

“Officers saw the suspect walking toward Publix, shots were fired and an investigation is now in progress,” the police department said on Twitter. “One male suspect is deceased. No officers injured. Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which is standard operating procedure.”

No further information was available.

