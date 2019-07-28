Crime

Officer-involved shooting leaves man dead after Dollar Tree armed robbery

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Boynton Beach following an armed robbery.

On Sunday afternoon, Boynton Beach responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Dollar Tree on 4641 N. Congress Ave.

“Officers saw the suspect walking toward Publix, shots were fired and an investigation is now in progress,” the police department said on Twitter. “One male suspect is deceased. No officers injured. Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which is standard operating procedure.”

No further information was available.

Related stories from Miami Herald
Profile Image of Monique O. Madan
Monique O. Madan
Monique O. Madan covers immigration and enterprise; she previously covered breaking news and local government. Her work has appeared in The New York Times, The Boston Globe, The Boston Herald and The Dallas Morning News. She is currently a Reveal Fellow at the Center for Investigative Reporting. She graduated from Miami Dade College and Emerson College in Boston. A note to tipsters: If you want to send Monique confidential information, her email and mailbox are open. The address is 3511 NW 91st Ave, Doral, FL 33172. You can also direct message her on social media and she’ll provide encrypted Signal details.
  Comments  