One person dead in Miami Gardens shooting, police said

One person was shot to death in Miami Gardens Sunday evening, police said.

Miami Gardens police said shooting happened at around 6:30 p.m. near a Family Dollar in the 1700 block of Northwest 183rd Street.

The victim, who was not identified, died on the scene, according to police.

“The investigation continues,” said Miami Gardens police spokesman Carlos Austin, noting that there was no information on who the shooter, or shooters, were.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW