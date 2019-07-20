Miami Beach police think they have the man who raped and robbed woman in her hotel room

Police needs help finding this man who committed an armed sexual battery in Miami Beach Miami Beach detectives need to identify a man who committed an armed sexual battery in Miami Beach on July 17, just after 1 p.m. The subject being sought is a black male between 29 and 32 years old, 5’9” to 5’11”, weighing between 180 – 190lbs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Beach detectives need to identify a man who committed an armed sexual battery in Miami Beach on July 17, just after 1 p.m. The subject being sought is a black male between 29 and 32 years old, 5’9” to 5’11”, weighing between 180 – 190lbs.

Miami Beach police officers are interviewing a suspect who may be the man who attacked and sexually assaulted three women in hotel rooms in three cities.

The man, described as 30-something with dreadlocks and a goatee, is being interviewed at the Miami Beach police station, spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez

An arrest report is forthcoming, he said.

“Both Doral and BSO have been notified and will follow up on their investigations,” Rodriguez said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Miami Beach incident

In an incident report, Miami Beach police say a woman checked into a hotel, later identified as the Century Hotel on Ocean Drive, on Wednesday and went for a walk in the morning.

She told police she met the man on the beach, exchanged phone numbers, and got together later in the afternoon after he called her.

Once inside her room, she told police she “was down to have sex with him” but changed her mind when she found out he didn’t have a condom. She said, “No.” He got angry, she told police from a stretcher in the emergency room at Mount Sinai Medical Center, where she went to be treated.

“He started insulting her and calling her names. At some point the male grabbed her with both hands around the neck and started to choke her while both were sitting on the bed,” the woman told police, according to the incident report.

Then, she told police, the man put his hands around her neck and started to choke her while they were on the bed. He kept one hand on her throat and the other immobilizing her arms and raped her, she told police.

After, she told police at the hospital she went into the bathroom, crying and distressed, and to clean herself. When she came out of the bathroom, she saw him pointing a gun at her and “demanding something she didn’t understand,” the incident report said.

They fought. She pulled his hair and broke her nails. The man twice dropped his weapon and she told police she heard the land line in her room ringing. She managed to open the door and saw an employee in the hallway. The man ran out of the room yelling, the woman told police.

But it was too late to gather forensic evidence. When Beach police got to the hotel the room had already been cleaned by staff.

Doral and Dania Beach incidents

The man is a suspect in two other similar incidents in Doral and Dania Beach.

Doral police say a woman was attacked on Monday in her hotel room on Southwest 87th Avenue by a man wielding a weapon who didn’t rape her but forced her to undress at gunpoint and stole $400. The suspect matched the description of the Miami Beach attack.

On Thursday, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said a woman was robbed inside her room at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott on Griffin Road, after a man matching the description was invited inside.

Crime Stoppers contact

If you have any information, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-1900, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.