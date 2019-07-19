He raped her when she refused sex without condom, cops say. It might not be his only crime

Police needs help finding this man who committed an armed sexual battery in Miami Beach Miami Beach detectives need to identify a man who committed an armed sexual battery in Miami Beach on July 17, just after 1 p.m. The subject being sought is a black male between 29 and 32 years old, 5’9” to 5’11”, weighing between 180 – 190lbs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Beach detectives need to identify a man who committed an armed sexual battery in Miami Beach on July 17, just after 1 p.m. The subject being sought is a black male between 29 and 32 years old, 5’9” to 5’11”, weighing between 180 – 190lbs.

Three times this week in three different cities in South Florida, women who invited a man into their hotel room were either raped, robbed of money at gunpoint, or both. And, police say, the same man may have been involved in all three incidents.

The suspect, who hasn’t been identified, was linked to incidents in Dania Beach and Doral after Miami Beach police released surveillance footage of the man entering and leaving a hotel near South Pointe, where a woman claimed to have been raped and robbed at gunpoint.

The woman told police she agreed to have sex with the man before learning he didn’t have a condom. Angered, police said, the man choked her, entered her, then robbed her at gunpoint.

It isn’t clear how the women met the suspect in all three cases. Two of the incidents happened in the middle of the day. The other, late at night. And though Doral and the Broward Sheriff’s Office haven’t viewed video of the crimes that took place in their cities, detectives say the type of crime and the description of the suspect, match up.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“They’re all armed robberies and they’re all females,” said Miami Beach Police Spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez. “They [Doral police and BSO] realized it’s someone that may be connected to crimes in their cities.”

The first of the three incidents happened late Monday night at a hotel on Southwest 87th Avenue in Doral. Police have not named the hotel. Spokesman Rey Valdes said after a woman invited a man into her hotel room , he pulled out a gun.

“In our case he didn’t rape her, but he made her undress at gunpoint and took $400,” Valdes said. “We don’t have video, but we have the description and the M.O. [method of operation].”

Then on Wednesday, Miami Beach police were called to Mount Sinai Medical Center after a woman told staff there that she had been raped. The woman told police she met a man on the beach that morning and they agreed to exchange phone numbers.

The woman said the man called her a few hours later in the early afternoon and she invited him up to her room at the Century Hotel, 140 Ocean Dr. He showed up just past noon and the woman told police she was agreed to have sex with the man, until she found out he didn’t have a condom. When she changed her mind and said “no,” she told police the man got angry.

“He started insulting her and calling her names. At some point the male grabbed her with both hands around the neck and started to choke her while both were sitting on the bed,” the woman told police.

Then, she told police, the man raped her. Afterwards she went to the bathroom to clean up. When she came out of the bathroom, she said he was pointing a gun at her and “demanding something she didn’t understand.”

They fought. She pulled his hair and broke her nails. The man, after twice dropping his weapon, ran out of the room screaming, the woman told police.

By the time officers made their way to the hotel to try and collect forensic evidence, the room had been cleaned, police said.

Then the next day on Thursday afternoon, police believe the same man robbed a woman inside a room at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott on Griffin Road, after he was invited into her room.

“The armed man robbed her and fled,” said BSO Spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion.

Concepcion said deputies have not yet viewed surveillance video from hotel, but the still photo of the man who attacked the woman on Miami Beach matches the description given by the woman in Dania Beach.

Police are concerned there may be other victims and are urging anyone with information on any of these crimes to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-1900, or BSO Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.