Police name man wanted for the shooting death of 16-year-old outside 94th Aero Squadron

Osniel Perez De La Osa Miami-Dade police

Police on Tuesday named the man wanted in the shooting death of 16-year-old Ana Alvarez-Hernandez outside the 94th Aero Squadron restaurant earlier this month.

Osniel Perez De La Osa, 25, is believed have left the country, likely for Cuba, police said Tuesday.

On July 7, Ana, a Coral Gables High student, was one of about 50 people gathered outside the popular restaurant near Miami International Airport when two groups of young men began fighting.

Ana Alvarez-Hernandez Miami-Dade police

Ana was struck by a stray bullet and brought to a nearby hospital by friends. She later died.

Several days later, police arrested Loidel Gomez-Rouco, 20, and Mario Conley-Hernandez, 22, on charges of accessory after the fact to the murder. At the time, police did not name the shooter, but said he had left the country.

In the arrest report for Gomez-Rouco and Conley-Hernandez, police said the violence began after someone threw a beer bottle in the direction of Gomez-Rouco and Conley-Hernandez. That’s when one of their “associates” fired a rifle several times in the air.

Someone confronted them about the shooting and then slapped the shooter in the face, police said in the report. Conley-Hernandez, police said, fired a warning shot in the ground before the shooter took the gun and shot at the crowd.

Police say Perez De La Osa, Gomez-Rouco, Conley-Hernandez and another man sped away.

After Ana’s death, Gomez-Rouco spoke to Perez De La Osa, who said he bought a ticket to leave the country, police said.

On Tuesday, police released a wanted poster saying he is wanted for first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $8,000 is offered for tips leading to Perez De La Osa’s arrest.