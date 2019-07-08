16-year-old girl killed in parking lot of popular restaurant near Miami airport, cops say

Ana Alvarez-Hernandez Miami-Dade police

A 16-year-old girl was killed Sunday morning in the parking lot of the popular 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant near Miami International Airport, Miami-Dade police said.

It was not immediately clear how the teen, whom police identified as Ana Alvarez-Hernandez, was killed.

On Monday, the police department reached out to the community for help in the case, which is being treated as a homicide.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SEEKING INFORMATION: On 7/7/19, Ana Alvarez-Hernandez was killed in the area of 1395 NW 57 Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/XSz28tJaxU — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 8, 2019

Police said Ana was killed about 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the restaurant at 1395 NW 57th Ave.

No other information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade homicide detective P. Camacho at 305-471-2400 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).