16-year-old girl killed in parking lot of popular restaurant near Miami airport, cops say
A 16-year-old girl was killed Sunday morning in the parking lot of the popular 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant near Miami International Airport, Miami-Dade police said.
It was not immediately clear how the teen, whom police identified as Ana Alvarez-Hernandez, was killed.
On Monday, the police department reached out to the community for help in the case, which is being treated as a homicide.
Police said Ana was killed about 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the restaurant at 1395 NW 57th Ave.
No other information was available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade homicide detective P. Camacho at 305-471-2400 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
