Armed robbery of $1,500 from a South Beach valet will park him in federal prison

Convicted felon Terence Daniely robbed a South Beach valet at gunpoint, shot at a pursuing Miami Beach cop and raced across the MacArthur Causeway into an area just west of Overtown, endangering numerous people in March.

Prosecutors decided to make a federal case out of all of this, which is why Daniely is facing at least 10 years in federal prison after Tuesday’s guilty plea in Miami federal court

The 34-year-old Tampa resident’s plea agreement says he pleaded guilty to committing a Hobbs Act robbery, brandishing and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Online records say he has convictions on drug and weapons charges from Michigan in 2006.

He’ll be sentenced Oct. 22.

Daniely’s admission of facts says while parking in the valet lot of Ocean Five Hotel, 436 Ocean Dr., he noticed the valet attendant’s big wad of cash. Daniely pointed a Hi-Point 9mm at the valet to get the cash.

(That the $1,500 technically belonged to the hotel, which operates in interstate and foreign commerce, made this a Hobbs Act robbery.)

After leaving in his white Dodge Challenger, Daniely crossed paths on Michigan Avenue with a Miami Beach officer who recognized Daniely’s car. Daniely shot out the windshield of the cruiser, then skedaddled across the MacArthur Causeway. He crashed the Challenger around the 1100 block of Northwest Seventh Court in Miami, and ran off.

A search involving both Miami Beach and Miami police departments, K-9 officers and a SWAT team ended at a backyard shed in the 700 block of Northwest 10th Street.