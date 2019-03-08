Crime

Police pursuit of armed robbery suspect goes from South Beach to Overtown

By David J. Neal

March 08, 2019 02:49 PM

Pursuit of an armed robbery suspect from South Beach’s Ocean Drive has a Metrorail station near Overtown shut down as police set up a perimeter.

Miami Beach police said officers checking out report of an armed robbery at Ocean Drive and Fourth Street found a vehicle that might’ve been involved. The driver fired a shot, then driver raced across the MacArthur Causeway into Miami. After negotiating construction and traffic to get to Miami, he got off the highway and got out of the car.

A perimeter has been set up on Northwest 11th Street and Northwest 12th Street from Northwest Seventh Court to Northwest Eighth Street. Metrorail’s Culmer Station has been shut down during the pursuit.

Miami Beach police say they’re looking for a black male, 5-foot-11, 200 pounds, in black pants and a hooded jacket.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.

