Crime
Possible suspected gunman dead after police shooting in Hollywood
One man is dead after Hollywood police tried to detain him Sunday because he matched the description of a man accused of firing shots nearby, cops claim.
Police had been looking for a gunman since answering a 2:40 p.m. call in the 7000 block of Liberty Street. A man with no bullet holes in him, but several in his van described the person who shot at him. When officers saw someone fitting that description less than half a mile away, near Scott Street and North 67th Avenue, police say the attempt at detention ended in the shooting.
The dead man’s name hasn’t been released yet. Hollywood police said he was armed with a handgun. The shooting will be investigated by Hollywood police’s internal affairs department.
