One woman dead, one man injured in an overnight shooting. The gunman? Still loose

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

A wee hours Sunday shooting in Liberty City killed a woman, sent a man to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and had cops searching for a gunman inside a perimeter.

That’s according to Miami police, which have a rectangle bordered by Northwest 10th and 12th Avenues and 60th and 61st Streets blocked as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The shooting happened at 2:15 a.m. Police haven’t said whether two victims, shot at Northwest 61st Street and 11th Avenue, were the targets of the shooter or tragically unfortunate bystanders.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW