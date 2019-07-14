Crime
One woman dead, one man injured in an overnight shooting. The gunman? Still loose
MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY
A wee hours Sunday shooting in Liberty City killed a woman, sent a man to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and had cops searching for a gunman inside a perimeter.
That’s according to Miami police, which have a rectangle bordered by Northwest 10th and 12th Avenues and 60th and 61st Streets blocked as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
The shooting happened at 2:15 a.m. Police haven’t said whether two victims, shot at Northwest 61st Street and 11th Avenue, were the targets of the shooter or tragically unfortunate bystanders.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more is learned.
