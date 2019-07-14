Crime

A fatal Hialeah stabbing involved a man in his 90s, cops say. He’s not the one who died

We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. By

What Hialeah police described as a “landlord-tenant dispute” ended in a fatal stabbing Sunday morning.

The man who did the stabbing at 1025 W. 76th St. in Hialeah is at least 90 years old, cops say. He got taken to a hospital when he fell ill at the police station after being taken into custody.

The nonagenarian’s victim died after being taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. No names have been released yet.

Miami-Dade property records say the 1970-built, two-story building and its twin next door at 1005 are owned by W 76th Street LLC.

