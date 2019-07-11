He was found dead in the middle of day near Wynwood. Cops say his killer is behind bars

Marcus Flagg Miami-Dade Corrections

It was the middle of the afternoon, not far from Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

Gregory Latson, 24, was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, and several spent casings surrounding him.

It was about 2:20 p.m. June 13.

Nearly a month after the shooting, police say Latson’s killer is behind bars.





On July 9, Marcus Flagg, 25, was arrested on a warrant issued June 15, charging him with second-degree murder.

Shortly after the shooting, police spoke to four witnesses, according to the warrant.

One unidentified witness told detectives that he or she saw Flagg pull out a firearm and then shoot Latson, first in the front of his body and then again in the back.

“Witness #3 observed the victim fall to the ground and as the victim was attempting to get up from the ground, the offender shot the victim an additional three times on the posterior portion of his body,” a detective wrote in the warrant.

Another witness, who was also not identified, was able to identify Flagg as the person who pulled the trigger in a photo lineup.

Flagg was being held in Miami’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with no bond.



